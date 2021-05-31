Scherzer (4-4) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Sunday.

Scherzer gave up a two-run homer in the top of the first inning Sunday, but he retired 17 of the next 18 batters he faced while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the first time since May 8. However, he didn't get any run support from the Nationals' offense and was forced to settle for a second straight loss. The righty has now posted a 2.34 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 69.1 innings across his first 11 starts of the year. Scherzer tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.