Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision versus Giants
Scherzer struck out 10 across seven innings of two-run ball in Sunday's no-decision against the Giants, allowing five hits and one walk.
Scherzer was dominant for much of the evening, inducing 21 swinging strikes while reaching double-digit punchouts for the 13th time this season. He was in line to win the game entering the seventh inning, but a home run by Pablo Sandoval tied the score in a game the Nats ultimately won in extra innings. Scherzer had been dominant since a rough outing last month, allowing just five runs with a 28:6 K:BB across 21 innings in his last four appearances. He is as effective as any starting pitcher going at the moment and will carry a 2.25 ERA into Saturday's start against the hapless Padres.
