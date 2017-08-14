Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Scherzer struck out 10 across seven innings of two-run ball in Sunday's no-decision against the Giants, allowing five hits and one walk. He did not factor into the decision.
Scherzer was dominant for much of the evening, inducing 21 swinging strikes while reaching double-digit punchouts for the 13th time this season. He was in line to win the game entering the seventh inning, but a home run by Pablo Sandoval tied the score in a game the Nats ultimately won in extra innings. Scherzer had been dominant since a rough outing last month, allowing just five runs with a 28:6 K:BB across 21 innings in his last four appearances. He is as effective as any starting pitcher going at the moment and will carry a 2.25 ERA into Saturday's start against the hapless Padres.
