Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in win over Mets
Scherzer (16-6) allowed one run over six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Scherzer was electric in this one, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes while reaching double-digit punchouts for the first time in five outings. He allowed a solo home run to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning but was dominant the rest of the way and likely could have continued beyond the 87 pitches he threw before his removal. Szherzer stumbled a bit in two starts at the start of September, but he has won each of his last two, allowing just two runs with a 17:2 K:BB over 17 innings in that span. He will next get the ball Friday against the Pirates, though he could be rested if there is nothing to play for at that time.
