Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10
Scherzer allowed two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday.
The 34-year-old was tremendous, but clinging to a late one-run lead, the run he allowed in the seventh cost him a chance at a win. This was Scherzer's fourth start with at least nine strikeouts, but that's about the only category he's dominating at the moment. Scherzer is 1-3 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this season. His next outing will be against the Cardinals at home Wednesday.
