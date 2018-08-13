Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Scherzer didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Sunday, despite tossing seven shutout innings, yielding three hits and striking out 11 batters against just one walk in the Nationals' 4-3 defeat.

It was a customarily dominant day for the flame-throwing right-hander, who was unlucky not get the win on a day where he had his best stuff working. He remains one of the most risk-free and options in fantasy at age 34, as Scherzer has a sterling 2.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 227 strikeouts over 168.2 innings this season.