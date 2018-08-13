Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in no-decision
Scherzer didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Sunday, despite tossing seven shutout innings, yielding three hits and striking out 11 batters against just one walk in the Nationals' 4-3 defeat.
It was a customarily dominant day for the flame-throwing right-hander, who was unlucky not get the win on a day where he had his best stuff working. He remains one of the most risk-free and options in fantasy at age 34, as Scherzer has a sterling 2.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 227 strikeouts over 168.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting for NL on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Earns 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...