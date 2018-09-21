Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13
Scherzer allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 13 across seven innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
Scherzer allowed back-to-back homers to Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce in the third inning, but otherwise had little trouble working through the Mets' lineup. His 13-strikeouts were his most in a start since June 5, though he has double-digit punchouts in six of his past 10 starts. He ranks third in the National League in ERA (2.57), but leads in both strikeouts (290) and WHIP (0.92).
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stumbles against Braves•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Goes distance vs. Cubs•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will start first game of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 Cardinals•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picking up second start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...