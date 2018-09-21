Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13

Scherzer allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 13 across seven innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Scherzer allowed back-to-back homers to Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce in the third inning, but otherwise had little trouble working through the Mets' lineup. His 13-strikeouts were his most in a start since June 5, though he has double-digit punchouts in six of his past 10 starts. He ranks third in the National League in ERA (2.57), but leads in both strikeouts (290) and WHIP (0.92).