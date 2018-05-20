Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13

Scherzer allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 13 against the Dodgers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

After having his start pushed back twice this week due to rain, Scherzer was able to remain on track by recording a strong start Saturday. He surrendered an early run but then returned to his familiar dominant form with the only downside being that he didn't receive enough run support to earn the win. He is among the National League leaders in all fantasy relevant stats and that figures to remain the case all season.