Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13
Scherzer allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 13 against the Dodgers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.
After having his start pushed back twice this week due to rain, Scherzer was able to remain on track by recording a strong start Saturday. He surrendered an early run but then returned to his familiar dominant form with the only downside being that he didn't receive enough run support to earn the win. He is among the National League leaders in all fantasy relevant stats and that figures to remain the case all season.
More News
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...