Scherzer did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees despite allowing just one run on two hits in 7.1 innings. He struck out 14 batters and walked just one.

Scherzer did everything he could but was denied a win after Brad Hand blew the save in the bottom of the ninth. The veteran righty's only blemish came in the third inning, when Kyle Higashioka hit a solo homer. Scherzer has now struck out nine or more batters in five of his first seven starts, giving him a 35.5 percent strikeout rate to go with his 2.33 ERA.