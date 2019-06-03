Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15 in win

Scherzer (3-5) allowed one run on three hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk across eight innings to earn a victory against the Reds on Sunday.

This was vintage Scherzer, who induced 26 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes in the dominating performance. This was the fifth game of his career where he struck out at least 15 and didn't walk more than one batter. Scherzer is up to his normal standards in the strikeouts category, averaging more than 12 punchouts per nine innings this year, but unfortunately, he hasn't been as dominant in the other categories. Scherzer is 3-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 85.1 innings during 2019. He will make his next start against the Padres on Saturday.