Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15 in win
Scherzer (3-5) allowed one run on three hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk across eight innings to earn a victory against the Reds on Sunday.
This was vintage Scherzer, who induced 26 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes in the dominating performance. This was the fifth game of his career where he struck out at least 15 and didn't walk more than one batter. Scherzer is up to his normal standards in the strikeouts category, averaging more than 12 punchouts per nine innings this year, but unfortunately, he hasn't been as dominant in the other categories. Scherzer is 3-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 85.1 innings during 2019. He will make his next start against the Padres on Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stuck with another no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strong effort wasted•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit with fifth loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scoops up win over weekend•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds from shaky first frame•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal