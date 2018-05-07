Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15
Scherzer allowed one earned run on 5 hits while walking two and striking out 15 across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.
As his stat-line suggests, Scherzer was absolutely dominant Sunday, generating an incredible 24 swinging strikes on 111 pitches. He wasn't rewarded with a win, as the Nationals offense was also held in check, but continued his standout campaign. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start this season, and has completed at least six innings in seven of his eight starts. With Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list, Scherzer is arguably the best pitcher in the league.
