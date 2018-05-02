Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out eight Tuesday
Scherzer (6-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.
Scherzer blanked the Pirates through the first six innings before coming unhinged a bit in the seventh. He issued a leadoff walk to Josh Bell and then tossed Corey Dickerson a belt-high fastball that he turned on for a two-run homer. Scherzer was given the hook after that at-bat, exiting with his fifth-consecutive quality start. He'll take a shiny 1.79 ERA into his upcoming Sunday start against the Phillies.
