Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in lackluster outing

Scherzer only managed to complete five innings Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Much of the damage done to the Washington ace was out of the way in the first inning, as the Snakes struck for back-to-back-to-back home runs right out of the gate. Scherzer settled down after that, but it still took him 98 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five frames. It certainly wasn't his cleanest outing, but his ERA (2.26) and WHIP (0.84) are still excellent, and his strikeout numbers put him among the league's elite. Scherzer will look to get back in the win column during his next start Wednesday when the Nationals play host to the Brewers.