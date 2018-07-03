Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in loss to Red Sox

Scherzer (10-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks across six innings to take the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out nine.

The visitors got to Scherzer early in this one, plating three runs on a bases-clearing double by opposing pitcher Rick Porcello in the second inning. He settled down after that point and allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way, but he received minimal offensive support and wound up with his fourth loss in five starts. Despite his recent record, Scherzer had allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts and still owns a sterling 2.16 ERA. He'll look to get off the schneid this weekend against the Marlins.