Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in loss to Red Sox
Scherzer (10-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks across six innings to take the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out nine.
The visitors got to Scherzer early in this one, plating three runs on a bases-clearing double by opposing pitcher Rick Porcello in the second inning. He settled down after that point and allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way, but he received minimal offensive support and wound up with his fourth loss in five starts. Despite his recent record, Scherzer had allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts and still owns a sterling 2.16 ERA. He'll look to get off the schneid this weekend against the Marlins.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Drops second straight decision Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Gets rare loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates again Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates O's on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...