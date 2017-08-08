Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday
Scherzer allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins. He struck out nine.
Scherzer was effective in this one, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes and inducing seven groundball outs. He was spotted an early lead, but Miami scratched a run across in the fifth before Giancarlo Stanton swatted a solo home run in the sixth to the the game. Though Scherzer missed out on the win -- his side scored the winner in the eighth -- he was dominant at times and continued to add to his K/9, which now sits at 13.5. He will next take the ball Saturday against the Giants.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed as Monday starter•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Friday; bullpen on tap Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tossing bullpen Friday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated to visit chiropractor, status TBD•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Neck spasms cause precautionary exit•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...