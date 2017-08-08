Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday

Scherzer allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins. He struck out nine.

Scherzer was effective in this one, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes and inducing seven groundball outs. He was spotted an early lead, but Miami scratched a run across in the fifth before Giancarlo Stanton swatted a solo home run in the sixth to the the game. Though Scherzer missed out on the win -- his side scored the winner in the eighth -- he was dominant at times and continued to add to his K/9, which now sits at 13.5. He will next take the ball Saturday against the Giants.