Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Scherzer threw seven innings of two-run ball, yielding a walk and five hits in a 4-2 in over Baltimore. He struck out nine and allowed a pair of solo home runs.

Scherzer really only made two mistakes Thursday, a pair of solo shots from Colby Rasmus and Mark Trumbo. Overall it was a strong start, even if owners are used to a bit more out of Mad Max. He still owns a ridiculous 161:24 K:BB in 107.2 innings. The 33-year-old star will take a 2.09 ERA in to a juicy matchup in Tampa Bay next Tuesday.