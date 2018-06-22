Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Scherzer threw seven innings of two-run ball, yielding a walk and five hits in a 4-2 in over Baltimore. He struck out nine and allowed a pair of solo home runs.
Scherzer really only made two mistakes Thursday, a pair of solo shots from Colby Rasmus and Mark Trumbo. Overall it was a strong start, even if owners are used to a bit more out of Mad Max. He still owns a ridiculous 161:24 K:BB in 107.2 innings. The 33-year-old star will take a 2.09 ERA in to a juicy matchup in Tampa Bay next Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Drops second straight decision Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Gets rare loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates again Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates O's on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Wins eighth game Friday without best stuff•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...