Scherzer (5-4) allowed a run on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings to earn the win versus Philadelphia on Friday.

The right-hander allowed two or fewer runs for the seventh straight start, and Friday's was his third straight quality start. Scherzer only gave up an RBI single to J.T. Realmuto in the fourth inning. Scherzer has a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 104:15 K:BB across 77 innings this season, Washington's ace lines up to face San Francisco at home next week.