Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out seven
Scherzer allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
Scherzer ran into very little trouble besides the fourth inning, when he surrendered all of his hits and earned runs from the outing. Otherwise, he looked strong, racking up 15 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches. While his pitch count was similar to his most recent prior outing, he was able to work more more than 4.1 innings for the first time since coming off the injured list on Aug. 22. Scherzer will look to continue his return to form on Sunday in a tough matchup at Atlanta.
