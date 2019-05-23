Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strong effort wasted

Scherzer didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Mets, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander was staked to a 1-0 lead by an Adam Eaton solo shot in the top of the first inning, and in typical bulldog fashion Scherzer made it stand up. Also in typical fashion, the Nats bullpen then fell apart after the team's ace left the mound. Scherzer will take a 3.41 ERA and 96:16 K:BB through 71.1 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the Marlins.