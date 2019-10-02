Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles early in NL Wild Card
Scherzer allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game.
His night started out in about the worst way imaginable; Scherzer walked Trent Grisham and then gave up a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal to lead off the first. Scherzer then gave up a homer to Eric Thames to lead off the second, but he eventually settled in and kept the Nationals in it (with help from Stephen Strasburg), leaving the door open for a dramatic comeback in the eighth inning. The right-hander threw 77 pitches, and while he could theoretically start on short rest in Los Angeles, it seems far more likely that he starts at home against the Dodgers either Sunday or Monday in Game 3 or 4 of the NLDS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...