Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles early in Wild Card Game

Scherzer allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game.

His night started out in about the worst way imaginable; Scherzer walked Trent Grisham and then gave up a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal to lead off the first. Scherzer then gave up a homer to Eric Thames to lead off the second, but he eventually settled in and kept the Nationals in it (with help from Stephen Strasburg), leaving the door open for a dramatic comeback in the eighth inning. The right-hander threw 77 pitches, and while he could theoretically start on short rest in Los Angeles, it seems far more likely that he starts at home against the Dodgers either Sunday or Monday in Game 3 or 4 of the NLDS.