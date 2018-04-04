Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles through five innings Wednesday

Scherzer (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across five innings Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out seven.

Wednesday's outing was a struggle from the get-go for Scherzer, who needed 110 pitches to get through five frames. The Braves got on the board early, as Washington's ace served up a three-run homer to Preston Tucker a few pitches after Wilmer Difo booted a routine grounder that would have gotten the Nationals out of the opening frame. While Scherzer retired seven of the next eight batters, he faltered in the fourth inning and allowed a two out, two-run double to opposing pitcher Mike Foltynewicz that put the Nats down 5-1. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which will be a rematch against the Braves on Monday.