Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stuck with another no-decision
Scherzer yielded one run on seven hits and a walk across six innings in Monday's loss to Miami. He struck out six and took the no-decision.
Scherzer left in line for a win before the Washington bullpen allowed a couple of runs yet again. The 34-year-old righty hasn't pitched past the sixth inning in any of his last three outings but still owns a respectable 3.26 ERA. He'll take on the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strong effort wasted•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit with fifth loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scoops up win over weekend•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds from shaky first frame•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...