Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stuck with another no-decision

Scherzer yielded one run on seven hits and a walk across six innings in Monday's loss to Miami. He struck out six and took the no-decision.

Scherzer left in line for a win before the Washington bullpen allowed a couple of runs yet again. The 34-year-old righty hasn't pitched past the sixth inning in any of his last three outings but still owns a respectable 3.26 ERA. He'll take on the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday.