Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stumbles against Braves

Scherzer (17-7) took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 10-5 to the Braves, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings while striking out six.

The right-hander never settled into a rhythm after a scoreless first inning, and Scherzer was clearly bothered by the humidity on a warm night in Atlanta. It was his shortest outing of the season, and just the third time in 11 second-half starts he's walked multiple batters. Scherzer will take a 2.53 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Mets.