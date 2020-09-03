Scherzer (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits (one home run) and three walks while striking out six batters across six innings Wednesday as he was dealt the loss against the Phillies.

It wasn't the prettiest outing for Scherzer but he still pitched well enough to give his team a fighting chance. Unfortunately, the Nationals' offense collected just three hits and was unable to get on the scoreboard. Scherzer is having a down year in comparison to recent seasons but still owns a healthy 3.95 ERA and a 61:16 K:BB across 43.1 innings. He'll take the mound next against the Rays on Monday.