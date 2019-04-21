Nationals' Max Scherzer: Sunk by Marlins

Scherzer (1-3) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits over 5.1 innings as the Nationals fell 9-3 to the Marlins. He struck out nine.

While the K's were reassuring, this was still a very un-Scherzer-like outing. Miami hit him hard, banging out five extra-base hits including a Curtis Granderson homer, and they tagged the Nats ace with runs in four of the six frames he pitched in. Scherzer will carry a 4.45 ERA and 44:5 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Padres.