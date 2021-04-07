Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings during Tuesday's walk-off win over the Braves. He had nine strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 36-year-old labored early on during his season debut and allowed four solo homers over the first three frames, but he settled down to blank Atlanta over the following three innings. The home runs aren't a great sign to open the season, but Scherzer still had plenty of swinging strikes (21) and strikeouts. The veteran right-hander will have a tough matchup in start No. 2 against the Dodgers on Sunday.