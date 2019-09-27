Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tabbed for Wild Card Game

Scherzer is scheduled to start Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game for the Nationals, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals don't know their opponent or where they'll play as the Brewers attempt to chase down the Cardinals in the NL Central, but it's no real surprise to see Scherzer receive the starting nod. The veteran right-hander hasn't looked fully himself with a 4.74 ERA in seven outings since returning from a back injury in late August, but the team will have Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg available out of the bullpen should things go wrong early.

