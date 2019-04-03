Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes another tough loss
Scherzer (0-2) took the loss as he gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings to the Phillies on Tuesday. He recorded nine strikeouts and walked one.
Scherzer wasn't quite his usual self as he needed 96 pitches to work through five frames, but the Nationals' offense again did him no favors as they didn't score a run until the sixth inning. The veteran right-hander has allowed four runs (three earned) and has 21 strikeouts in his first two starts (12.2 innings), yet he has two losses to show for it. Scherzer lines up for another start this week against the Mets on Sunday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lined up for two step•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 12 in tough loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rings up 12 Marlins to close spring•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates through six innings•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Gets Opening Day assignment•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Getting in work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...