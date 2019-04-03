Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes another tough loss

Scherzer (0-2) took the loss as he gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings to the Phillies on Tuesday. He recorded nine strikeouts and walked one.

Scherzer wasn't quite his usual self as he needed 96 pitches to work through five frames, but the Nationals' offense again did him no favors as they didn't score a run until the sixth inning. The veteran right-hander has allowed four runs (three earned) and has 21 strikeouts in his first two starts (12.2 innings), yet he has two losses to show for it. Scherzer lines up for another start this week against the Mets on Sunday.