Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes brutal loss Tuesday
Scherzer (10-4) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits across seven innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Scherzer tied his lowest strikeout total and highest walk total of the season Tuesday, but still put forth a quality performance. The Nationals have scored only nine runs during Scherzer's five June starts -- which includes being shut out three times -- leading to a 1-3 record despite allowing only eight runs and 18 hits over 28 innings. The 33-year-old lines up to start against the Red Sox next Monday.
