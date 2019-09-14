Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes loss against Braves
Scherzer (10-6) allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Friday.
The 35-year-old edged the hot Braves in his last start, holding the potent Atlanta offense to just one run, but this time, the Braves got the better end, ending Scherzer's streak of eight straight decisions ending in a win. This was also just the second time since the end of May where Scherzer failed to record at least six strikeouts. He owns a 2.65 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 222 strikeouts 159.2 innings this season. Scherzer will return to the mound Wednesday at the Cardinals.
