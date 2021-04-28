Scherzer (1-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays after giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings.

Scherzer had his worst outing of the season by a wide margin and served two homers, both against Vladimir Guerrero -- who had a historic night with three long balls and seven RBI. The veteran right-hander still owns a 3.00 ERA, which speaks volumes of his dominant start to the season, but he'll attempt to put this one behind him as soon as possible -- his next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Braves.