Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes no-decision against Pirates

Scherzer allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out seven and walked one across eight innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has struck out at least seven batters in every outing, but he hasn't been quite ace like in the wins and ERA categories. Scherzer has just a 1.07 WHIP and .238 batting average against, and yet he is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA. By no means is that an ERA to be ashamed of, but Scherzer has posted an ERA below 3.00 in each of his four previous years with the Nationals. Of course, it's still early, so owners have no real reason to be concerned about Scherzer. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Marlins on Friday.