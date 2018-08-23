Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes tough-luck loss against Phillies

Scherzer (16-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks across seven innings in the 2-0 loss to Philadelphia. He struck out 10 and gave up one home run.

Scherzer once again turned in a strong outing, with the only blemish on his afternoon being a two-run shot from Odubel Herrera. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't get anything going against Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The four walks are a bit uncharacteristic for the 34-year-old, but he still holds a ridiculous 244:45 K:BB in 181.2 innings this season. Scherzer will take a 2.13 ERA into next Tuesday's rematch in Philadelphia.