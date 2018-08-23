Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes tough-luck loss against Phillies
Scherzer (16-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks across seven innings in the 2-0 loss to Philadelphia. He struck out 10 and gave up one home run.
Scherzer once again turned in a strong outing, with the only blemish on his afternoon being a two-run shot from Odubel Herrera. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't get anything going against Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The four walks are a bit uncharacteristic for the 34-year-old, but he still holds a ridiculous 244:45 K:BB in 181.2 innings this season. Scherzer will take a 2.13 ERA into next Tuesday's rematch in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tosses six scoreless frames vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...