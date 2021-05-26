Scherzer (4-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Reds after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while fanning nine across seven innings.

Scherzer had an excellent outing, but that wasn't enough to get the win since the Nationals offense didn't support him properly -- they went 4-for-30 with six strikeouts and just one run scored. Despite the unfortunate loss, Scherzer continues to pitch at a high level -- he's now given up two or fewer runs in five straight outings while posting a 1.63 across five outings this month. His upcoming start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Brewers.