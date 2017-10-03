Nationals' Max Scherzer: Targeting Game 3 start

Scherzer (hamstring) is hoping to start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Scherzer tweaked his right hamstring during his final start of the regular season, though he remains adamant that the issue won't keep him from pitching in the NLDS. The Nationals aren't expected to announce their NLDS rotation until after Scherzer's scheduled bullpen session Wednesday, but if everything goes well, it sounds like he could make his first start of the postseason in Chicago on Monday. If Scherzer is cleared to pitch Game 3, Stephen Strasburg would get the ball for Game 1, with Gio Gonzalez the likely option to start Game 2.