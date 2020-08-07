Scherzer (hamstring) is scheduled to throw Friday and is considered day-to-day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 36-year-old is testing out his hamstring after leaving Wednesday's start after one inning. Scherzer tweaked the hamstring prior his the start but doesn't believe it will impact his status for the next turn through the rotation. The right-hander lines up to start Tuesday against the Mets, but he'll likely need to complete a bullpen session before being cleared.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Removed with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Punches out 10•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Mixed results in Opening Day start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will get exhibition start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Big workload during sim game•