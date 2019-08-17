Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws 64 pitches in sim game
Scherzer threw 64 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and is expected to start for the major-league club next week, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
After the sim game, manager Dave Martinez said it would be "treated like a start" and that Scherzer will follow his normal between-starts routine before toeing the rubber in another game in five days. Scherzer wanted the ball this weekend, so that next start will presumably come at the big-league level, though Martinez didn't say that explicitly. He lines up to start Thursday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
