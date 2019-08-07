Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Monday
Scherzer (back) played catch Monday and manager Dave Martinez said it "wasn't great, but [he] felt okay," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
It's not a setback, but Scherzer may take a couple days off as a result, though he could still throw Wednesday if he feels good, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. The veteran right-hander is already eligible to come off the injured list, but that's not a realistic possibility until he resumes throwing off a mound.
