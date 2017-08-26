Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Saturday

Scherzer (neck) played catch Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer didn't seem to experience any soreness following Friday's bullpen session, as he was able to throw without any issues Saturday. The Nationals have yet to indicate when they plan on activating Scherzer, but more information should be available in the near future.

