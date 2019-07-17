Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Wednesday

Scherzer (back) played catch from 90 feet Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer apparently felt better during Wednesday's session, which marked his second throwing session in as many days. The right-hander is tentatively scheduled to throw a light bullpen Thursday, after which the Nationals will determine whether he's ready to rejoin the starting rotation Sunday against the Braves.

