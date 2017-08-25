Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session Friday
Scherzer (neck) successfully threw a bullpen session Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Earlier reports indicated that if Scherzer's workout Friday went well, he could come off the disabled list to start one game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. While Scherzer was pleased with his performance Friday, the team has not yet made any formal announcements as to Sunday's starters.
