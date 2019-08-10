Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session Saturday
Scherzer (back) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Saturday, rueiwq reports.
It will be interesting to see how Scherzer feels Sunday after throwing a flat ground and bullpen on consecutive days. Although it is encouraging that the 35-year-old ace is beginning to ramp up his recovery, the plan remains to make sure he has fully recovered before returning to game action. He will miss at least another start as there is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Possible bullpen session Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Missing at least one more start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Unlikely to return Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expecting brief absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...