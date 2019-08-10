Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session Saturday

Scherzer (back) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Saturday, rueiwq reports.

It will be interesting to see how Scherzer feels Sunday after throwing a flat ground and bullpen on consecutive days. Although it is encouraging that the 35-year-old ace is beginning to ramp up his recovery, the plan remains to make sure he has fully recovered before returning to game action. He will miss at least another start as there is no timetable for his return.

