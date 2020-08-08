Scherzer (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer left his previous start against the Mets on Wednesday after he tweaked his hamstring. If he checks out fine following his bullpen session, he could be in line to return to the mound against those same Mets as soon as Tuesday.
