Scherzer (ankle) felt good after throwing from 60 feet Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer's spring preparation has been slowed by a sprained ankle he suffered during conditioning work in early February. He estimates he's at 80 to 85 percent right now, which should give him plenty of time to get up to full speed by Opening Day.
