Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws in outfield

Scherzer (neck) threw in the outfield prior to Tuesday's Game 6 against the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer was scratched from his start Sunday for Game 5 due to back and neck spasms. He received a cortisone shot and remains in contention to start Game 7, should the Nationals extend the series with a win Tuesday.

