Scherzer (ankle) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer wasn't throwing at 100 percent, but this still represents a step forward for the veteran. He showed up to camp with an ankle sprain, an injury he suffered while doing conditioning work in early February. He continues to make progress, however, and with over a month remaining until Opening Day, there's a good chance the issue has no impact on his regular-season performance.

