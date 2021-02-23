Scherzer (ankle) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer wasn't throwing at 100 percent, but this still represents a step forward for the veteran. He showed up to camp with an ankle sprain, an injury he suffered while doing conditioning work in early February. He continues to make progress, however, and with over a month remaining until Opening Day, there's a good chance the issue has no impact on his regular-season performance.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws from 60 feet•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: No long-term concerns with ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slowed by sprained ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Closes out year with win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed by rain•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Drops second straight decision•