Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws sim game

Scherzer (back) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer threw 31 pitches in two simulated innings as he recovers from a back strain that has left him sidelined since July 26. If he feels comfortable following the session, he could be activated as early as Sunday against Milwaukee in a best-case scenario.

