Scherzer and the Nationals won't play Thursday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Scherzer will be unable to make his scheduled start since the Nationals are dealing with at least one positive test for COVID-19 along with several staff members who are unavailable due to contact tracing. It's not yet clear when the two teams will be able to play.