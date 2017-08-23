Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Ticketed for Friday return

Scherzer (neck) is on track to return to the rotation Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

He received treatment on his neck Tuesday and played a little catch, and has had no setbacks with the spasms that got him scratched from his last start. Scherzer's been remarkably durable in his career -- in fact, this is first DL stint in three seasons with the Nats, and he'd made 30 or more starts in eight straight years coming into 2017 -- so fantasy GMs should have no qualms about immediately activating him ahead of Friday's home start against the Mets.

